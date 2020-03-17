e-paper
Home / Pune News / Covid-19: Central Railway cancels 23 trains

Covid-19: Central Railway cancels 23 trains

pune Updated: Mar 17, 2020 19:13 IST
The Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday announced cancellation of 23 trains, for varying periods, saying that the step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) and also due to non-occupancy of trains.

The list includes trains originating from Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur like the Deccan Express (11007 Mumbai-Pune; 11008 Pune-Mumbai), Nandigram Express and Pragati Express (12125 Mumbai-Pune; 12126 Pune-Mumbai) from Wednesday till April 1, a CR release said.

Mumbai-Pune 11007 Deccan Express will not run from March 19 to March 31 and Pune-Mumbai 11008 Deccan Express will stop operations between March 18 and March 30. Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express will halt its run from March 18 to March 31 and Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express will not run from March 19 April 1. While Pune-Nagpur Express will stop operations from March 26 to April 2; Nagpur-Pune Express will not run from March 20 to March 27. Pune-Ajni Express will not run on March 21 and 28 and Ajni-Pune Express will stop operations on March 22 and 29.  

Besides this, retiring rooms as well as dormitories on Miraj and Kolhapur stations have been closed to public until further notice.

Trains cancelled 

1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020 

2) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020 

3) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020 

4) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020 

5) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020 

6) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020 

7) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020 

8) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020 

9) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020 

10) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020 

11) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020 

12) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020 

13) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020 

14) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020 

15) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020 

16) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020 

17) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020 

18) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020 

19) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020 

20) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020 

21) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020 

22) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020 

23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020

