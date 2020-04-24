e-paper
Pune News / Covid-19 death toll reaches 66 in Pune

Covid-19 death toll reaches 66 in Pune

With these two deaths, the total death toll due to coronavirus has reached 66 in the district.

pune Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:31 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
Pune, India - April 19, 2020: People rush to buy vegetables and essential goods at a market at Upper Indira nagar in the growing concern of Coronavirus outbreak in Pune, India, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
A 61-year-old and a 40-year-old with comorbid conditions, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have passed away in Pune on Thursday night, state Health Department officials said.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. While the death toll due to the infection has risen to 283. (ANI)

