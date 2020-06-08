e-paper
Covid-19: No visiting dam catchment areas, Pune authorities tell people

Dams like Khadakwasla, Panshet, Bhushi and some others attract huge crowds, mostly from the city, during monsoon and mishaps are not uncommon.

pune Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pune
“We have prohibited people from visiting the catchment areas of dams around Pune in view of the pandemic and other safety reasons,” said Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday.
The Pune district administration has prohibited people from visiting catchment areas of dams in the region due to the Covid-19 outbreak as well as the approaching monsoon.

“We have prohibited people from visiting the catchment areas of dams around Pune in view of the pandemic and other safety reasons,” said Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday.

He said prohibitory orders have been issued under the Disaster Management Act, which is already in force due to the outbreak.

