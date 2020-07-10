Covid-related deaths: Pune district tally crosses 1,000

pune

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:32 IST

With 28 deaths reported on Friday, the Pune district crossed the 1,000 grim casualty mark with 1,007 Covid-19 deaths including those reported from the Cantonment area and the Civil hospital, Aundh. Pune city reported 903 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the count of progressive positive cases to 26,077 while 14 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Friday taking the death toll in the city to 800.

The progressive positive count of the district stands at 35,997. The city also saw 609 people being discharged after they were declared as cured taking the total of such people to 16,188. Out of the 9,089 active cases, 443 are in a critical condition with 74 on ventilator and 369 in ICU.

The deaths include five from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital including that of a 64-year old male and a 70-year old female both from Sinhagad road and a 55-year old male from Katraj. A 55-year old male from Kothrud and a 43 year old male from Parvati were also reported dead.

Also four deaths from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) were reported including that of a 63-year old male from Dhankawadi, a 56-year old female from Tadiwala road, a 29-year old male from Kothrud and 42-year old male from Kondhwa.

A 66-year old male from Ghorpade peth was reported dead from Kashibai Navale hospital, a 60-year old male from Bibwewadi was reported dead from Poona hospital, a 60-year old female from Shivajinagar was reported dead from Ruby Hall Clinic, a 55-year old male from Swargate was reported dead from Symbiosis hospital and a 64-year old female from Kondhwa was reported dead from KEM hospital.

Three patients out of PMC jurisdiction were also reported dead from city hospitals including a 67-year old female from Taluka Haveli reported dead from Ruby Hall Clinic, a 54-year old male from Sangvi reported dead from KEM hospital and an 80-year old male from Aurangabad reported dead from Sahyadri Hospital.