Cracks begin to appear in state BJP leadership as Kakade criticises Pankaja Munde’s Parli rally; Patil slams dissidents

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 18:46 IST

After failing to form the government at the state level, cracks within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are beginning to appear in the public. Sanjay Kakade, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ close aide, on Friday attacked party colleague Pankaja Munde and said that her public rally in Parli on Thursday was meant to blackmail the party leadership.

“Fadnavis has no role to play in Pankaja’s defeat in her constituency. She has not able to save her face in her own constituency, and was defeated,” said Kakade.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, while addressing party workers in Solapur, also said that dissidents within the party fold will not be tolerated.

Pankaja Munde on Thursday has organised a public rally in Parli and announced that she would conduct a statewide rally. Munde even indirectly criticised Fadnavis for her defeat in the Assembly elections. BJP leader Eknath Khadse was also present for the public meeting and also criticised the BJP leadership.

“It is wrong to target the party leadership for a candidate’s defeat. No state-level leader or chief minister wants his own party candidate to face defeat. But Pankaja did not take care of her home turf and its people over the last five years and hence, the people of Parli did not choose her and she lost by more than 30,000 votes.”

Kakade also said that Pankaja was a cabinet minister and despite that has not able to address issues of various communities during her tenure.

Kakade’s comment has led to an increase in the speculation of the rift in the BJP at the state-level.

Meanwhile, Patil in Solapur on Friday, said that the party will take action against those who are involved in anti-party activities. Patil, without naming Munde and Khadse, said that any action against the party discipline will not be entertained.

Patil said that the party is observing everyone, from the state level to the national level and those who work hard for the party will be rewarded, while those who work against it, will be punished.

Patil said, "I went to Parli on Thursday for Pankaja's rally to keep the dialogue process on. If I would have not gone then it would have led to a rift within the party. During her speech, Pankaja gave examples of many historic rebellions like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, however, she should remember that all these rebellions were against the opposition and not their own people."