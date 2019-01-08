Probe committee set up to investigate crane crash at upcoming Pune metro line

Two days after the piling rig accident at Kasarwadi, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has constituted a technical committee to inquire into the episode that caused no casualty, but created traffic chaos in the area. The Maha-Metro officials said that prima facie it appears to be driver’s error, but final findings are awaited.

Brijesh Dixit, Maha-Metro managing director, said, “It was an unfortunate incident. Maha -Metro takes enough precautions to avoid any incident on site and even direct contractors to adopt necessary care as the work is going on busy roads. We will examine the Saturday accident in detail and definitely take appropriate action.”

Dixit said that the technical committee will find out the reason for accident. “Prima facie it looks like the driver’s error and the machine also got damaged. Hence, there is a need to check whether it is human error or machine’s fault,” said Dixit. The senior official said that Maha-Metro had earlier also taken action in such incidents and this time also it will take action.

The incident happened at 2.30 pm on Saturday when the 30-foot, 200 metre piling rig deployed at Pimpri-Kasarwadi stretch to drill the ground to check underground utility lines crashed at the under-construction metro site.Multiple flyovers are also located at the spot. While there were no injuries in the mishap, the accident could have damaged two flyovers. To remove the fallen crane, another 200-tonne crane had to be brought to the spot.

As the incident happened on the busy road, authorities had to divert traffic and close this stretch for some time.Maha-Metro’s quick response team and police immediately reached the spot. Even the necessary machinery to shift the fallen crane also reached the spot in record time.

The work could be resumed after a few hours, said Maha-Metro officials.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 14:38 IST