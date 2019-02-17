Crime branch arrests Pune man after 5 years for looting Rs 50 lakh

Five years after a man near Shindewadi was looted of ₹50 lakh, the crime branch of Pune police have arrested the accused person.

The accused has been identified as Subhash Lalbahadur Singh (36) a resident of Katraj. Acting on tip-off received by police Naik Amol Pawar, a team led by Rajendra Kadam, police sub-inspector and Dinesh Patil nabbed the accused at Katraj. He has been handed over to Rajgad police station (Pune rural police) for further investigation as the FIR is registered there.

According to the police, on October 13, 2014, Singh along with his accomplices blocked the car of the complainant with their bikes, threatened him with sharp weapons and looted away ₹50 lakh cash. Since then the accused was absconding.

