Crime triumvirate with 50 cases held by Pune police

Three men with an extensive criminal record have been arrested by the Pune police crime branch officials on Tuesday in Khed Shivapur, Pune.

The three, identified as Pratik Jayesh Yevale, 23, resident of Shiv Kalyan nagar in Sutardara, Kothrud; Nitin Ankush Metkari, 24, resident of Kande Ali, Janata Vasaha, Parvati; and Kuldeep Hariom Valmiki, 24, resident of NDA road, Uttam nagar.

The three were found in possession of a stolen motorbike, two sickles, seven mobile phones, a mask, and skull caps along with Rs 13,710 in cash.

The total recovery of seized items is estimated to be worth Rs 1,04,600.

The sequence of events that led to their alliance is not yet known.

However, the three - Yevale, Metkari and Valmiki - were booked in yet another case of robbery that was registered at Swargate police station on Tuesday. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Basavraj Kanne, 30, a businessman who was robbed of Rs 24,400 and assaulted with a sickle by three men on June 13 around 8pm. The investigation into the case led the police to believe that the three were behind the crime.

While Valmiki and Yevale have been accused in multiple cases together, the three men formed an association only recently, according to Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police (crime), Pune police. “The three have six cases in the past six months against them, as an group,” he added.

Metkari is an accomplice and booked in a case along with the recently arrested Chocolate Sunya, also known as Sunil Dokephode. Dokephode was arrested in a murder case from January in which the dreaded Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked. Metkari was one of the 20 people booked under MCOCA in that case.

Metkari also has a history of violent crimes like attempted murder, causing grievous hurt, robbery, theft and dacoity against him in Pune city and rural area. Yevale also has a list of 35 criminal cases against him, 30 of which are for robbery registered in Pune city.

In one of the cases against him, Yevale, along with Valmiki, were booked for robbery at Paud police station in which MCOCA was invoked. The two, with a gang of seven, had robbed a tempo driver of Rs 10,000 at gunpoint.Valmiki, who was found accused in 16 cases of robbery in Pune, also has a second case under MCOCA registered against him at Haveli police station. Valmiki had robbed a tempo driver of material worth Rs 23,000, along with five others, in June 2018.

The Haveli police invoked MCOCA against all six of them.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 01:07 IST