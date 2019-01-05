Cyber cell of Pune police arrest man in Cosmos scam case

The economic offences wing and cyber cell of Pune police on Friday arrested Mohanlal Taraji Rathod, a resident of Pali from Rajasthan and currently a resident of Vishrantwadi in connection with withdrawing Rs 3.50 lakh of fraudulent amount from five ATM’s (Automated Teller Machine) in connection with the multi-crore Cosmos Bank online fraud case.

According to the police, Rathod holds a bachelors in pharmacy and withdrew the fraudulent amount from Mumbai along with three other associates. He was working in a medical shop for the past one year and had worked in 6 medical shops earlier.

Police inspector Jairam Paigude who is the investigating officer in the case said that they have recovered a debit card and a mobile handset from his possession.

A case under the Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) was filed at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

