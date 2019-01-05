 Cyber cell of Pune police arrest man in Cosmos scam case
Police inspector Jairam Paigude who is the investigating officer in the case said that they have recovered a debit card and a mobile handset from the man’s possession

pune Updated: Jan 05, 2019 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A resident of Pali from Rajasthan and currently a resident of Vishrantwadi was held in connection with withdrawing Rs 3.50 lakh of fraudulent amount from five ATM’s.(PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

The economic offences wing and cyber cell of Pune police on Friday arrested Mohanlal Taraji Rathod, a resident of Pali from Rajasthan and currently a resident of Vishrantwadi in connection with withdrawing Rs 3.50 lakh of fraudulent amount from five ATM’s (Automated Teller Machine) in connection with the multi-crore Cosmos Bank online fraud case.

According to the police, Rathod holds a bachelors in pharmacy and withdrew the fraudulent amount from Mumbai along with three other associates. He was working in a medical shop for the past one year and had worked in 6 medical shops earlier.

Police inspector Jairam Paigude who is the investigating officer in the case said that they have recovered a debit card and a mobile handset from his possession.

A case under the Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) was filed at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 16:39 IST

