Dabholkar murder case: Lawyers write to bar councils against Punalekar’s arrest in Pune

A group of 10-15 lawyers have decided to write to the Bar Council of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs against the arrest of advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, and his associate Vikram Bhave.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the two on May 25, in connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

“We have written individual letters to the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, Bar Council of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Lawyers from other states will also write to their respective bar councils,” said advocate Nilesh Sangolkar in a press conference on Monday.

“Advocate Punalekar has filed several complaints against Nandkumar Nair, senior official, CBI. His arrest is part of a revenge conspiracy by CBI. We (lawyers) will stand in support of Punalekar,” said Sangolkar.

Punalekar was questioned for three days by CBI officials, while Bhave was questioned for two days, before they were arrested on May 25. They were produced in the court of additional sessions judge Kishore Vadane on May 26 and remanded to seven days in CBI custody. On June 1, additional sessions judge AV Rotte extended their custody by four days.

Dabholkar was shot dead on Omkareshwar bridge of Pune at 7:30am on August 20, 2013 by two men on a motorcycle. In the latest chargesheet, the two alleged shooters has been identified as Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure by the CBI. Kalaskar, who is also an accused in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, allegedly confessed to the Karnataka police, stating that it was Punalekar who advised him to dismantle and dispose three pistols in a creek in Thane.

Punalekar was arrested for advising Kalaskar. His counsel in court, as well as the group of lawyers present on Monday have called it legal advice and not conspiracy to murder Dabholkar.

“Hundreds of Hindu-supporting lawyers from across the country are standing in support of advocate Punalekar. We will continue our support to him till the end,” read a statement issued by the lawyers collectively.

