Decision on varsity exams only after lockdown: SPPU V-C

pune

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:02 IST

In view of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Sunday, announced that it will wait for the state government’s decision about when to hold university and college examinations for all the institutes under the SPPU umbrella.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that colleges will not reopen until the state government issues an order. The order is likely to come after May 3.

Karmalkar said this after a panel set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC) submitted recommendations on the revised academic calendar and suggestions for holding examinations under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the statement released by UGC, the commission members are likely to discuss the recommendations via video-conferencing on Monday and issue advisory guidelines for institutions of higher education. Most colleges and universities have not yet held their semester examinations to close out the current academic year.

The first committee under the chairmanship of professor RC Kuhad, former member UGC and vice-chancellor, Central University of Haryana, was given the responsibility to look into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar. The second committee under the chairmanship of professor Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) was asked to look into issues related to promoting online education.

UGC will issue guidelines in consultation with the ministry of Human resource development following which universities can chalk out their action plan.

“We have taken cognisance of the report submitted by UGC but I will believe in any order coming in from the state office, the report should be rectified by the commission first after it has been submitted. We may not follow in totality all the points put forth by the UGC but only in accordance with changes applicable in the state,” said Karmalkar.

Maharashtra board may delay SSC and HSC results

With the delay in the assessment of HSC and SSC papers due to the lockdown, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), is likely to delay the announcement of results for secondary and higher secondary school exams.

According to MSBSHSE officials, the decision is pending due to the delay in assessment of the Geography paper.

“Due to the lockdown, submission of answer sheets to moderators has become a challenge and that could add to the delay in results being declared. Usually, we would declare the HSC results by May end, and SSC results by June first week, however, students will have to wait for a bit longer for their results,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairman, MSBSHSE.

On Geography’s evaluation in view of cancellation of exam, Kale said, “We are waiting for a government response on what will be the next step regarding the remaining subject, but we haven’t received any reply yet.”