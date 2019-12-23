Declare Vijay Stambh at Bhima Koregaon as national memorial: Dalit organisations

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 20:24 IST

Members of the Republican Yuva Morcha, a Dalit social organisation, demanded Bhima Koregaon obelisk ‘Vijay Stambh’ to be declared as a national memorial.

Rahul Dambale, president of Yuva Morcha, president of Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh Shaurya Din Samiti, during a media interaction on Monday, said, his organisation has written to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about their request after which directions have been issued to the ministry of defence, ministry of cultural affairs and archaeological survey of India.

“We have held meetings with the respective officials of the department and demanded that the area be converted and developed into a national memorial on the lines of the British war museum heritage property in the United Kingdom. We have also requested them to set up a live tableau depicting the battle of Bhima Koregaon which took place in 1818,” he said.

“At least 25 lakh people are expected to attend the celebrations at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2020,” said Dambale.

Others present during the event were member of the legislative council (MLC) Jaidev Gaikwad and former home minister Ramesh Bagwe.