Defence establishments extend helping hand to defeat Covid-19

pune

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:44 IST

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), a Pune based R and D Laboratory under the umbrella of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence has been donating 20,000 liters of disinfectant and 200 liters of sanitizer ever week to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for healthcare personnel working in different parts of the city.

The first batch was handed over on March 30.

HEMRl is also supporting defence establishments in Pune and Ahmednagar like ARDE, R&DE (Engrs), GE, EMU, CCE (R&D), CDA, and VRDE by supplying 20,000 liters of disinfectant and 1,000 liters of sanitizer.

The laboratory follows the quality standards as per ISO 9001: 2015 and high quality standards are maintained for preparation of the hand rub sanitizer as per the formulation suggested by World Health Organisation (WHO).