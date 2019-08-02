Defence sector’s ‘Make in India’ will make vital progress in 5 yrs: Baba Kalyani at event in Pune

pune

Make in India in defence in the next five years will make significant progress, said Baba Kalyani, chairman and MD, Bharat Forge, at an event on Thursday where he was conferred with the annual Lokmanya Tilak National Award constituted by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust.

He said, “Make in India in defence has not picked up pace as expected in the country so far. However, I am confident that it will increase significantly as envisioned in the coming years.”

Accepting the award, Kalyani said, “I am grateful for this honour and express my gratitude towards Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust who gave me this opportunity. In the past, various great leaders and eminent personalities have received this award. I am thankful for this honour.”

The national award was instituted in 1993 and is now in its 36th year. Previous recipients include stalwarts such as SM Joshi, comrade SA Dange, Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, Rahul Bajaj, G Madhavan Nair, NR Narayan Murthy and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan.

Congratulating Kalyani for the award Deepak Tilak, great-grandson of Lokmanya Tilak, said, “Kalyani’s company is the largest exporter of automotive components and Bharat Forge is at the forefront in promoting the Made in India brand globally.”

Two books on the great freedom fighter ‘Lokmanya BG Tilak The visionary’ authored by Deepak Tilak and a Marathi book ‘Kavyatun Tilak Darshan’ authored by Swapnil Pore were also released during the function.

