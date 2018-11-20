Digvijaya Singh not to be questioned in Elgar Parishad case: Pune police

Pune police on Monday said reports about Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s questioning by the police in the Elgar Parishad case were “incorrect”.

Joint Commission of police Shivaji Bodkhe said, “As of now we do not have plans to question any political personality.”

He was speaking when asked about reports in a in section of the media about Pune police planning to grill Singh in the Elgar Parishad case after a letter having Singh’s mobile phone number was made a part of chargesheet.

The letter is among the 200 documents seized during nationwide raids conducted by Pune police in connection with alleged links of activists with the banned CPI (Maoist).

A letter seized by Pune police from ‘com Prakash’ purportedly tells one ‘com Surendra’ that Congress leaders were “willing to assist” to intensify “nationwide protest”.

The letter which mentions mobile number that com Surendra can contact on, is mentioned on Digvijay Singh’s website too.

Meanwhile, activist Varavara Rao, arrested in connection with alleged Maoist links in December 31 Elgar Parishad case, was taken to government Sassoon hospital after he complained of difficulties in breathing and swelling.

Rao was admitted in the hospital where he underwent various test and by afternoon, he was discharged, said police officials. “The hospital carried out various medical tests on Rao. The reports of these tests are normal,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, who is also an investigating officer in the case.

Hospital authorities said swelling on Rao’s hands and feet could have been due to travelling.

In another development in the Pune sessions court, prosecution said it will start arguments on the bail application of advocate Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut on November 22. Gadling who was arrested along with nine others in the case, accepted a copy of the chargesheet amid protest that the police have not given copies of digital evidence claimed to be in their possession.

The prosecution said digital evidence including hard disk have been sent to forensic science laboratory and the report of the same is awaited.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:51 IST