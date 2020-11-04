Doctor allegedly kidnapped over extortion plaint against former deputy sarpanch

pune

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:48 IST

A 28-year-old doctor from Shikrapur was allegedly kidnapped and wrongfully held in a premier hotel in Pune after his complaint led to a case of extortion being registered against a gram panchayat official from Shikrapur.

The former deputy sarpanch of Shikrapur village in Pune district was booked by Pune rural police on Monday along with three others for extortion, kidnapping, and wrongful confinement of a doctor with a private hospital in the village.

The deputy sarpanch was identified as Rambhau Saswade, a resident of Shikrapur. The three others were identified as Shambhau Saswade, Ganesh Lokhande, and Subhash Sandbhor, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Rameshwar Vitthalrao Bandgar, (28), a resident of Mali Mala in Shikrapur and a native of Dhanora area of Umarlhed taluka, Yavatmal. He lodged the complaint on November 2 and on the same day a case was registered for extortion.

The complainant submitted to the police that the politician approached him on July 24 and met him on the bridge built across Velu river along Pune-Ahmednagar road.

The deputy sarpanch allegedly asked for Rs 25,000 per month from the doctor in exchange of continued operation of his hospital in the village. Saswade allegedly threatened the doctor with false cases by villagers who allegedly are loyal to him, the doctor told the police.

“We have arrested all of them today. They will be produced in court tomorrow for police custody,” said assistant police inspector Mayur Vairagkar of Shikrapur police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shikrapur police station against the gram panchayat official. Police inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Shikrapur police station is investigating the case.

On the night of November 2, when the doctor left his hospital, he was kidnapped by men who took him to the house of the retired gram panchayat official. Rambhar Saswade’s brother Shambahu and another man called Ganesh Lokhande were present in the house.

After threatening the doctor for three hours, he was driven to a premier hotel near Pune station and held for the night, according to his complaint. When his captor was asleep, he sneaked a call to the investigation officer of his case, API Vairagkar.

Another case under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 341, 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shikrapur police station against the four.