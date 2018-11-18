Doctor booked for sexually assaulting woman in Pune

A doctor from the Yashwantrao Chavan memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri was booked for sexual harassment of a woman who works as a domestic help. The doctor was identified as Dr Vinayak Patil, a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (MBBS) working at YCM hospital.

The doctor allegedly threatened to kill the 36-year-old woman if she failed to show up at his flat to extend sexual favours. He also allegedly threatened to defame her if she tried to resist going to his house.

Pradeep Londhe, senior police inspector of Nigdi police station, said,“We have not yet arrested him. And the conversation happened over the phone, according to the complainant.”

Dr Pavan Salve, medical superintendent at YCM hospital, said, “I am not aware of the incident. Besides that I have been informed that the other party who was harassed is a non-medical and the said incident has not taken place within the premises of the hospital. So we need time to look into the matter as we were busy in meetings with the state today (Saturday).”

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Nigdi police station against the doctor.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 16:05 IST