Donation by one can give new lease of life to 10

A Pune neurophysician related his own agonising wait of more than two months for a heart in the shadow of death, to highlight that Pune needs more awareness and organ donations to benefit society.

On Thursday, 50-year-old neurophysician Dr Sunil Bandishti spoke of how he underwent a heart transplant surgery 10 months back, which has now completely changed his life.

He was narrating his journey at the 44th annual scientific conference organised by the Research Society of BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital to stress on the need for more organ donations in the city.

The two-day conference organised at the BJ Medical College is aimed at enhancing research capabilities of young doctors. The theme for the conference this year was ‘Organ Donation and Organ Transplant’.

“ I was suffering from cardiomyopathy since the last three years which affects muscles of the heart. I waited for two months to get a heart. At that time, I realised that fear of death is more dreadful than dying,” Dr Bandishti said.

He noted that post surgery, he has been leading a normal life and had realised the importance of small things in life. Recently, he also ran a three-kilometre marathon with the help of his family and doctors, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sassoon Hospital’s BJ Medical College, Pune, said, “Organ donation by one person can give a new lease of life to around 10 people. The awareness for organ donation has been substantial in Pune but still a lot needs to be done to encourage the same.”

He said to strengthen the movement of organ donation and organ transplant, Sassoon General Hospital has recently received permission to perform liver transplants and the administration is hopeful to get permission for heart transplant as well very soon.

Dr Manoj Durairaj, consultant cardiac surgeon, described organ transplants as the best form of national integration. “Organ donation has been maximum in Tamil Nadu which sees close to 257 cadaver donations each year. Awareness about organ donation in Maharashtra has also been growing with Pune registering 56 cadaver donations last year,” he said.

He added that one person can save upto 10 lives after which positively affects lives of many associated with the recipient.