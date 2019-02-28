Dressed as doctor, man stole 30 vehicles in Pune

The Pune police have recovered 30 stolen vehicles worth Rs 27,00,000 from a 22-year-old man. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Razak Pathan, is a resident of Purandar and would dress as a doctor when out stealing the vehicles, in order to avoid detection.

Pathan has been named in 25 various cases that have been registered in 13 different police stations in Maharashtra. Of the 30 stolen vehicles, 29 are from Pune while one is from Mumbai, according to Suhas Bawache, deputy commissioner of police, zone-1, Pune.

“The accused would arrive in a car, dressed up in medical scrubs, which made him resemble a medical practitioner or doctor. He would sell the stolen vehicles at reduced prices to people in rural areas, without paperwork,” added DCP Bawache.

“Pathan, who has studied up to Class 12, has basic knowledge of medicines as he was earlier employed at a medical store. He wore an apron that said ‘MBBS’ with a red hospital cross on its breast pocket. This added with the fact that people do not generally suspect doctors, gave him a strong cover,” said Kishor Navande, senior police inspector of Faraskhana police station.

“We are investigating the possibility whether he had associates and the module of sale of these vehicles in order to break the syndicate,” added DCP Bawache.

Of the 25 cases, registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code, eight were registered at Faraskhana police station; two each at Chaturshringi and Bundgarden police stations; and one each at Hadapsar, Lashkar, Deccan Gymkhana and Kothrud, under Pune police jurisdiction.

Three cases were registered at Chinchwad police station, and one each at Pimpri, Dighi, Wakad, under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

One case each was also registered in Daundh police station of Pune rural police and Mahatma Phule police station of Kalyan.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 16:47 IST