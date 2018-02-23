Drunk Pune man kills wife for not cooking dinner

A 40-year-old woman was killed by her drunk husband who was enraged after she did not cook dinner on Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10 pm in a brick kiln in Navlakh Umbre area of Maval region of Pune.

The deceased was identified as Sharda Ashok Chaure while her husband was identified as Ashok Vitthal Chaure, 45. They both lived in a hut near the brick kiln.

A case under Sections 302, 323, 5044 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ashok Chaure at Talegaon MIDC police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction. The case was registered in the early hours of Thursday and the police arrested him in the morning.

Ashok, who was under the influence of alcohol, realised that his wife had not cooked dinner and started hitting her with a wooden rod, according to the police. The deceased woman sustained injuries on her head, back, hand and legs before he smashed her head with a rock. Devesh Shankar Waghmare, 17, who also lives in the same area, tried to break up the fight when the suspect hit him as well on his back.

While Sharda succumbed to her injuries, the 17-year-old injured boy filed a complaint against the drunk man. The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector S Patil of Talegaon MIDC police station.