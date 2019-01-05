E-way tragedy: 3 Puneites among 4 dead as truck falls on three cars

Four people, including three from Pune, died while five others suffered injuries after a truck loaded with cement bags fell on three other cars on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday.

The accident took place near the Adoshi tunnel near Khalapur in Raigad district around 11.30 am. The impact of the accident was such that one of cars went off its lane and fell into a 40 feet gorge along the highway.

According to the police, the truck was coming from Hyderabad to Mumbai. The Pune-Mumbai lane at that spot is at an elevated height of seven feet from the Mumbai-Pune lane.

“When the truck was passing that area, the driver lost his control on the vehicle and it rammed into the iron railings. After that it fell on three cars below, which were going towards Pune from Mumbai side,” said police sub-inspector Rajbardhan Khebude from Khopoli police station.

Among the three cars there was a Gujarat registered Toyota Innova MUV, a Maruti Celerio and a Hyundai Creta.

There were three persons inside the Maruti Celerio and two of them died on the spot. They have been identified as Nikita Angare, 26, and her mother Chitra Angare, 59. Nikita’s father, Avinash Angare, 63, was driving the car and he suffered injuries in the accident. They were from Pune.

The Hyndai Creta went off the road and fell into the gorge. Two persons were travelling in it and one of them is dead. She has been identified as Mrunali Kundekar, 65, a resident of Pune. Her driver Jitendra Virari has suffered injuries.

Three persons were travelling in the MUV and two of them were injured. They are Bijesh Shrivastav and Shailesh Dixit and both of them are from Gujarat.

“There was one more person in the truck apart from the driver and he died. He has been identified as Hasan Patel, 18. The truck driver Mohisin Shaikh, 30, suffered injuries and was admitted to MGM hospital at Kamothe. He was later shifted to ICU,” the officer said.

Other injured were rushed to different hospitals at Panvel and Raigad.

Nafisa Bhanu, 35, the truck driver’s sister-in-law said, “Mohisin worked for a private employer and he had been to Hyderabad a few days ago to fetch some bags of cement. Around 1.30 am on Friday he called his brother and informed that he was on his way to Mumbai. He said that he had reached Solapur then and would reach Mumbai after a few hours.”

“A few other drivers from the same company, who were also coming from Hyderabad, spotted the accident on the Expressway. We learnt about it only when they called and informed us about the accident,” she said.

The deceased were sent to Khalapur primary health center for conducting post-mortem and then were handed over to their families.

There were traffic jams on the Pune-Mumbai lane of the Expressway following the accident. The traffic department had to deploy extra manpower to clear the traffic. The situation was normal after two-and-a-half hour.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 15:21 IST