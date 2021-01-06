e-paper
Home / Pune News / ED seeks documents in corruption case against Khadse

ED seeks documents in corruption case against Khadse

The case against Khadse is of corruption registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on April 10, 2017, based on a 2016 complaint of Pune-based builder Hemant Gawande

pune Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:48 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP in October last year.
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP in October last year.(HT FILE)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought help from a Pune-based lawyer in the pending case of corruption against minister Eknath Khadse, lawyer Asim Sarode said on Tuesday.

“I had received a call and email from an officer of ED for help in the case of corruption against Eknath Khadse. I was representing Anjali Damania and have court documents from the time when the proceedings were on in court. I agreed to hand over the documents provided that they pay for the photocopies. There are 1,054 documents,” said Sarode.

A man had come to the lawyer’s office in Pune on Tuesday but upon failing to produce an identification of ED, the lawyer refused to hand over the documents.

“For all those documents, one man showed up claiming to be from ED but he did not have an identity card,” said Sarode.

The case against Khadse is of corruption registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on April 10, 2017, based on a 2016 complaint of Pune-based builder Hemant Gawande.

The land in the industrial area of Bhosari was allegedly handed over to Khadse’s wife, who is also accused in the case, without following due procedure.

The ACB had filed a c-summary report, giving Khadse a clean chit, in 2018. The ACB’s summary report was challenged by activist Anjali Damania who was represented in court by Advocate Sarode.

