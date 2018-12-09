Edify chess tournament: Top 12 vs World Champion Viswanathan Anand

It turned out to be a joyful afternoon session for students who had an opportunity to play a game of chess with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand at the Edify Chess Tournament held at Edify International School in Hinjewadi on Saturday.

Anand played chess simultaneously with 12 students who were qualified for finals after playing preliminary rounds.486 participants from Pune schools took part in the preliminary rounds which were conducted on November 17-18. “I am very happy, that Edify International School is focused and passionate in building young mind to think critically,” said Anand.

“It is a golden opportunity for the budding youngsters of Pune, who have qualified to pit their skills with the legendary five times World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand,” said Joseph D’Souza, chairman of Pune district chess association.The unique chess tournament was conducted for school students age between 5-16 years old.

