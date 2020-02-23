e-paper
Edu dept shuts shop on RTE admission mobile app

pune Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
The state education department has closed down the mobile application for admissions under the of Right to Education (RTE).

The application, which was started last year, did not receive much response and had various technical errors, hence, the department decided to discontinue the mobile application.

Dinkar Temkar, director of school education department said, “After launching the application last year, we hardly received any response from the parents. Only 150 applications were received through the mobile application. We were also facing many technical errors. So this year the mobile application was closed down for the RTE admission process. Parents can apply for admissions through the RTE admission official website.”

However, parents are not happy with the state education department’s decision.

Kailas Negi an RTE applicant said, “From last year I am trying to get RTE admission for my daughter for senior KG. Last year I applied via the mobile application and this year have applied through the website. Discontinuing the mobile application is not a good idea as most parents have access to smart phones and the mobile app is user-friendly.The education department must revise the application and relaunch it.”

About RTE admission

Under the RTE Act, non-minority schools need to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students with special needs and those from the economically weaker section of the society. The cost of uniforms, books and other school kits are sponsored by the state in the form of reimbursement to the school.Applications for RTE Maharastra will be available in the month of February 2020.

