Education minister declares Rs 57 crore funds to flood-affected Pune zilla parishad schools 

A total of 2,177 zilla parishad (ZP) schools in 21 districts of the state have been affected due to floods. In order to repair the damages and provide daily meals, study material to students, ₹57 crore funds will be given as special allocation by the education department,” announced Ashish Shelar, minister of school education, sports and youth welfare, on Sunday.

Shelar was in the city to take a review meeting with all district heads of primary education. The district heads of Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg were not present. The school education department has also conducted a survey of the zilla parishad schools that have been affected by the floods. Shelar took a district-wise update of all schools and decided to offer funds for repairs and maintenance.

Shelar added, “These funds will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of these schools. I have also instructed the district heads to provide medical aid to students, as there is a chance of an epidemic in the flood-affected areas. After the water level recedes, we also plan to take the review of Kolhapur, Sangli and Sindhudurg districts and accordingly allocate funds to them.”

“At least 1.5 lakh students have been affected due to the floods. At least 27,905 textbooks have been damaged. The funds will help the schools get back to normalcy,” said Shelar.

