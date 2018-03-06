Education minister orders inquiry into ‘strip-search’ incident in Pune

Two days after girl students were allegedly stripped searched while appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12th) exam at Vishwashanti Gurukul, Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) of Maharashtra Academy of Engineering and Educational Research (MAEER), Loni Kalbhor, education minister Vinod Tawade, on Monday, ordered an inquiry into the incident. Speaking in the ongoing session of the state assembly, Tawade said, “While HSC Board did not give any such order (for strip searching candidates), we are planning to change the exam centre.”

The minister’s response came after Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party legislators demanded a probe into the alleged strip-search of girl students at the school run by MIT. According to Sena legislator Neelam Gorhe, many girls complained that they were strip-searched in the name of preventing cheating in the examination.

However, the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education, after conducting preliminary inquiry through its two-member committee, had given a clean chit to the MIT.

Reacting to the allegations, Mangesh Karad, vice president of MIT ADT University, on Monday, said, “Few politically influential parents from Loni Kalbhor are trying to defame the MIT Institution for not accepting their demands of allowing the students to copy during the examinations.”

There were female police constables along with the women security employees at the time of the alleged incident. “These are motivated charges on us because we did not allow students to copy during the examinations”, said Karad.

He added that the management of MIT has requested the HSC Board to either provide additional security at the centre for the remaining two exams or remove MIT College as one of its centre for HSC examinations.

HSC Board chairperson Shakunatala Kale said, “It is not possible to change the centre when the examinations are going on. However, we have already written to the departments concerned to send special squads to the centre to avoid any such incident in the future”.

“Under no circumstance will we allow the HSC board to keep MIT college as the centre for HSC examinations from next year onwards,” said Karad.

Two women security employees of Vishwashanti Gurukul, Maharashtra Institute of technology (MIT) of Maharashtra academy of engineering and educational research (MAEER), were booked by Loni-Kalbhor police on Saturday evening for allegedly stripping female candidates appearing for the Class 12 examination at the centre and checking their private body parts for chits to be used for cheating in examinations.

In their complaint, the students said the checking happened first on February 21 and was repeated on February 26 and 28 at the gates of MIT school in Loni Kalbhor.