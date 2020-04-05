Eight Tanzanian nationals who tested Covid -ve twice; booked for violating assembly prohibition orders in Pune

pune

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:25 IST

The Pune police booked eight nationals of Tanzania of the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly carrying out community-related services during the lockdown period. Among the eight, four are women and four are men.

They were sent to the Naidu Hospital for a Covid-19 test twice - on Sunday and once on March 24. On both the instances, they were found to have tested negative for Covid-19, according to assistant police inspector PR Shikalgar of Samarth police station who is investigating the case.

They were all found at Chand Tara Masjid in Nana peth which is the local head office of Tablighi Jamaat, according to API Shikalgar.

“They were found by the Wanowrie police station officials once on March 24 and a test was conducted on them. They had tested negative then and were advised to remain in home quarantine. However, since then, they visited multiple other masjids, against the advice. They have tested negative today as well. However, now they are in institutional quarantine at Draupadibai Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi,” said API Shikalgar.

Their passports were seized and a case under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946; Section 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Section 21 of Maharashtra Covid-19 regulations has been registered at the Samarth police station against the eight people.

The police have found that the eight arrived in India at the Mumbai airport on March 5 on tourist visa, which is valid. From the Mumbai airport, they travelled to Delhi and roamed in the Nizamuddin area which is also a hub of Tablighi Jamaat. However, they were not present in the organisation’s meet held in Nizamuddin area of Delhi, according to officials. Scores of people who attended the meet in Delhi have been found to have contracted Covid-19.

The Tanzanian nationals then came to the Chand Tara Masjid on March 11 and went to various masjids in the city. After testing negative once, instead of staying quarantined, the eight people have stayed at Masjid-e-Rehmaniya in Kasewadi area of Pune; Rizwani Masjid in Mominpura; Bhagyodaynagar area of Kondhwa; Abu-Bakr Masjid in Kondhwa; Ayesha Masjid in Sayyednagar; Hadapsar; Daulit Masjid in Hadapsar; Madari Chawl in Ghorpadi; and Khadki Madari Masjid in Pune, before arriving back at Chand Tara Masjid on March 29, according to the police.

The order prohibiting assembly in Pune under Section 144(1)(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was issued by Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, on March 22. The order came into force on March 23 and was renewed on March 31 and will be in force till April 14.

The information about these eight people was provided to the local police station officials by the officials of the Special Branch of Pune police.