e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Pune News / Eknath Shinde inaugurates second tunnel boring machine

Eknath Shinde inaugurates second tunnel boring machine

pune Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the second tunnel boring machine (TBM) for the underground metro stretch between Swargate and Shivajinagar, on Sunday. The machine is named after the Mula river in the city.

The first tunnel work, which commenced on November 30, 2019, has competed 200 metres of the tunnel.

Shinde said, “The metro will help reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city.”

The five-kilometre metro stretch between Range hills and Swargate of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate corridor is underground. Maha-Metro is employing the tunnel boring machine to dig two parallel tunnels between Range hills and Swargate.

Reacting to Chandrakant Patil’s comment on Shiv Sena not knowing the difference between an acre and hectare, Shinde said, “If we do not know the difference between acres and hectares, then how did the Maha Vikas Aghadi, under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, waive off farmers loans so soon.”

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News