Elated with SC verdict, Pune-based activist Trupti Desai to visit Sabarimala

Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai, who spearheaded the Right to Pray movement in Maharashtra, has hailed the Supreme Court verdict. “This verdict has effectively ended the discrimination of women. This is a major setback for the high-handedness of the temple trustees,” she said. “We will be going to Sabarimala,” said Desai.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Friday, with a 4:1 majority, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the temple.

The SC ruled that devotion cannot be subjected to gender discrimination.

As leader of the Bhumata Ranragini Brigade Desai in 2016, Pune-based Desai had fought for the entry of women in the Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district.

This was seen as an important landmark in the movement for women’s rights in the country and the incident triggered similar campaigns at other famous shrines in the country where women were been prohibited from going inside the sanctum sanctorum.

