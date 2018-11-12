Employee booked for duping Ujjivan bank, of Rs 1.23 lakh in Pune

An employee of Ujjivan small finance bank was booked for duping the scheduled bank of Rs 1,23,000. The accused collected the money from bank customers residing at Shaninagar, Dattanagar and Tilekarnagar areas.

The staff was identified as Roopsingh Keshav Jadhav, 28, a resident of Shivshambhonagar on Kondhwa road in Katraj. Jadhav was appointed as a bank representative to collect money deposits from customers living in the city.

“We will get more details after apprehending him,” said SA Gaikwad, sub-inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

The money to deposited with the bank was allegedly given to the accused by the customers between November 9 and November 10, according to the complaint in the matter lodged by the vigilance officer of the bank.

A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against Jadhav.

