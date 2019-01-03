Employees of Pune Municipal Corporation demand parity in pay hike with 7th pay commission

With the Maharashtra government having announced the 7th pay commission for its employees from January 2019, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) employees’ union has demanded the appointment of a committee to ensure parity with the state government pay scales.

While the state government announcement is applicable only to its employees and not for employees of the civic bodies, usually the state government scales are followed by municipal corporations.

Bapu Pawar, PMC employees’ union president, said, “We have written to Mayor Mukta Tilak; Yogesh Mulik, Chairman, Standing Committee and Shrinath Bhimale, leader of the House and demanded that the same recommendations be put in place for PMC employees.”

He demanded that a provision of ₹500 crore should be made in the civic budget to meet this demand. The civic body currently has 17,328 employees (Class one officers- 91; Class two officers- 448; Class three employees- 4,262; Class four employees- 12,527) and the salary budget amounts to ₹800 crore per annum.

Ulka Kalaskar, head, Accounts department, said that the PMC will study the recommendations of the 7th pay commission. The administration will appoint a committee to study the recommendations in the 7th pay commission and if it can be applied to municipal employees as it is, said Kalaskar.

Kalaskar said that the administration committee will prepare a report and present it to the standing committee and the general body. The elected representatives will take the final decision on the committee’s report and approve the new pay scale for the civic body employees.

Official sources said that it would add financial burden on the civic body, but the final amount would be calculated only after getting a nod from the elected members.

