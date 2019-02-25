Engineering student found dead in Pune, police on the lookout for boyfriend

A student of a local engineering college was found dead in Pune’s Narhe area on Sunday afternoon. Pune police are on the lookout for her male friend, who allegedly left an incriminating letter next to her body.

The victim, identified as Sonali Anandrao Bhingardive, 23, a fourth year student at Zeal College of Engineering and Research in Narhe, had been missing since February 19, according to the missing person’s complaint filed by her mother, Anita Anandrao Bhingardive, 44.

Bhingardive’s body, suspected to have been decomposing for a few days, was found at Appa Heights, Zeal College chowk, where she was living with her boyfriend. Her body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Bhingardive died of strangulation. A letter, purportedly written by her boyfriend, identified as Somesh Ghodake, 24, was found near the body. We are currently on the look out for him,” said senior police inspector Duryodhan Pawar of Sinhagad road police station. Ghodake in the letter confesses to having killed her, and talks about killing himself as well, Pawar said.

“Both the students hail from Karad and had been together for a few years. They met when they were pursuing diploma in engineering from a college in Karad,” said senior PI Pawar.

The two had moved into the room, which was rented under Ghodake’s name, on the evening of February 19, he said. Ghodake holds a private job in a company in Pune.

Bhingardive’s parents are residents of Satara. They were unaware of the room she was sharing with her boyfriend in Narhe. According to the complaint, Bhingardive’s mother submitted to the police that Sonali was a resident of the college hostel.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sinhagad road police station.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:38 IST