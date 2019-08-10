Ex-lover kidnaps woman, attacks her with sharp weapons in Hadapsar

pune

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:40 IST

A 25-year-old girl, was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with sharp weapons by her ex-lover and two of his friends. The incident took place in Hadapsar industrial estate are on Thursday, said police.

The accused have been identified as Prasad Ramesh Sonawane, Nadim Shaikh, residents of Ramtekdi and Chandan Chavhanke, a resident of Kondhwa. The victims sister has lodged a complaint at Mundhwa police station.

According to the police, the incident took place between 8 pm and 8.45 pm on Thursday. Sonawane and the victim had an affair since 2011. The affair continued for eight years. A few months ago the victim denied to marry Sonawane as her family moved to Wadki Naka, thus, putting an end to their affair.

MM Patil, assistant police inspector, Mundhwa police station and the investigating officer in the case said, “On Thursday, the victim left her office when Sonawane accosted her, and forced her to sit in an auto rickshaw which was driven by Shaikh. Chavhanke was already present in the auto rickshaw. They brought the auto rickshaw to a halt near Hadapsar power house, where, Sonawane asked the victim to marry her. When the victim denied his proposal Sonawane attacker her with sharp weapons.”

“Fearing death, the victim accepted his proposal, however, Sonawane continued to attack her, inflicting deep wounds on her face and body. He then took her to his residence. The victims sister was continuously calling her. Sonawane’s mother answered the phone and informed that the victim was injured and was at her residence,” added inspector Patil.

According to the complainant, Sonawane, in an inebriated state, tried to assault her sister on a number of occasions. He used to wait under the victims office for hours so that he could talk to her.

A case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mundhwa police station.

