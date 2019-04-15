Excise dept suspends licences of 13 liquor shops in Pune district

The state excise department suspended licences of 13 liquor shops and filed 326 cases in Pune district under the Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949, for violating the model code of conduct.

“As the model code of conduct has come into effect we have directed state excise officials to monitor liquor shops and check if they are strictly following the opening and closing timings. We have formed 14 squads to monitor liquor movement in the district. There is a high chance of influencing voters by selling illegal liquor and to avoid this, we have asked shop owners to maintain daily sale records,” said Naval Kishore Ram, district collector.

Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha seats go to polls on April 23 while elections are scheduled in Maval and Shirur on April 29.

According to the state excise department, each person is allowed to purchase a certain number of liquor bottles at a time. “If a person crosses that limit, the shop licence from where he purchased the liquor will be suspended with immediate effect, till the model code of conduct ends,” said an official.

Officials from the state excise department said that liquor prohibition enforcement measures are limited to not only during the model code of conduct, but measures will also be taken to keep an eye on illegal liquor movements in the district after the model code of conduct ends.

To keep a strict watch on the movement of liquor, the state excise department has put in check posts at the entry points of the district to check illegal entry of liquor.

Pune district administration has already declared a dry day on three days during the Lok Sabha elections which includes two days before the voting day and the actual polling day.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:36 IST