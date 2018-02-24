Expanding Pune: Wagholi suffocating on fumes of garbage

Located in eastern Pune on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, Wagholi has seen rapid urbanisation and growth due to its proximity to the Kharadi IT hub.

However, the inability of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to the basic needs of the suburb is visible on many fronts. There’s an urgent need to improve the garbage disposal system, besides providing good roads and adequate water supply.

Wagholi is home to nearly 35,000 people and the locality has 200 residential societies with many more being constructed at a frenetic pace.

Once a sleepy village, Wagholi had a number of industries but is now predominantly residential.

Like other gram panchayats around Pune, the Wagholi gram panchayat also could not keep pace with the rapid urban expansion. Thus, the condition of basic amenities like stormwater drains and roads and other important public utilities is unsatisfactory with foul smelling, overflowing drains and dirty water emanating from posh residential societies putting a question mark on the pathetic drainage system in the area.

This has extended to poor availability of potable drinking water and the residents in the various housing societies are at the mercy of the tanker mafia.

Harcharanjeet Butalia, a resident of Green Groves and member of Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), said that big time developers with strong common citizens are still pursuing their basic demands from the civic authorities.

According to Sanjeevkumar Patil , director of WHSA, chronic garbage burning is a major issue in Wagholi and is leading to the pollution of air and water.

The village does not have any waste management plant and indiscriminate dumping is resulting in choked drains, contaminated water supply and air pollution for residents. “We are currently focusing on three important issues — garbage disposal, waste management and approach roads — which are to be sorted out at the earliest. It is an alarming situation and the government must act fast to save the lives of the citizens,” Patil said.

WHSA has demanded a detailed development plan (DP) for Wagholi and recently met Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) metropolitan commissioner and CEO Kiran Gitte and apprised him about the alarming situation of urban civic apathy and chaos in Wagholi.

The area has malls and shopping complexes and several good quality educational institutions like Netaji Subhash Chandra Boys Military School, Sharad Pawar International School, Jyotirmay International School, Lexicon International School, Dhole Patil College of Engineering, GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Technology, Moze College of Engineering and JSPM Imperial College of Engineering and Research making it an ideal education destination.

Developers like Karia Developers, Eiffel Developers, Belvelkar Housing, Kolte Patil, Raviraj and Goel Ganga Developments are building residential projects in both the affordable and premium categories in the area.

Wagholi is located at a distance of 30 km from Pune City. It is located on the eastern side of Pune and enjoys seamless connectivity to all major points in and around Pune via the Ahmednagar road and Wagholi road. Wagholi is also very well connected to places like Kesnand, Bhima Koregaon, Shikrapur, Wadgaon Sheri and Pimpri-Chinchwad, all of which are located at a close distance.

Wagholi is well-connected by various modes of transport:

Ahmednagar Road: From Bund Garden to Wagholi, the six-lane Ahmednagar road provides easy access to various prominent IT-driven areas such as Vimannagar, Kalyani nagar and Kharadi.

Ahmednagar road further connects to Kharadi bypass road and Pune-Solapur highway.

Rail: The nearest railway station to Wagholi is Pune, which is at a distance of 15 km.

Air: Wagholi has direct connectivity to Pune Airport, located 11 km via the Lohegaon-Wagholi road.

Schools in Wagholi

Prodigy Public School

Dubey Sainik School

ZP School

Euro Kids International Pre School

Sanskriti High School

Netaji Subhash Chandra Boys Military School

Sharad Pawar International School,

Jyotirmay International School, Lexicon International School,

Podar International School

Colleges

Dhole Patil College of Engineering,

GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Technology,

Moze College of Engineering,

JSPM Imperial College of Engineering and Research

Entertainment

Chokhi Dani

Decathlon Sports Mall

Kapila Resorts

Aura Club House

Elected representatives

MLA –Baburao Pacharane

Member of Parliament - Shivajidada Aadhalrao Patil (Lok Sabha)

Mohalla committee

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) is the strongest citizens forum which was formed in the wake of popular sentiment coming from residents of housing societies with solitary motto of “Making Wagholi a better place to live”, better coordination between authorities and residents and encourage office accountability. WHSA strives to serve the needs of the housing societies in Wagholi and their residents. It aims to provide a single platform to housing societies to fearlessly take up their issues with authorities, government and other agencies and to make a positive difference to people’s lives and the residing communities.

Contact details

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA)

Wagholi,

Opposite Life line Hospital,

Taluka- Haveli, Dist Pune-412207

Email: info@wagholihsa.org

Parijat-301,Som Terraces, GAT No-647,

Phone: +91-9881056253, +91-9370116228

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WagholiHSA

Website: www.wagholihsa.org

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner and CEO

Kiran Gitte

Mobile: 9527828282

Address

Survey No. 152-153,

Maharaja Sayaji Gaikwad Udyog Bhavan,

Aundh, Pune - 411067

020 259 333 44

Email : comm@pmrda.gov.in

Entertainment Joints

• Ishanya Mall at Yerawada

• Inorbit Mall at Wadagaon Sheri

• Phoenix Marketcity Pune

Lonikand police station

02027069100

Senior police inspector contact no : 9637818002

Rural SP Mohammad Suvez Haque : 9823623210

Control Room Officer, Pune Rural Police

02025657171

02025671962

Property rates

Residential : Rs4,500 per square foot

Commercial : Rs15,000 per square foot

Hospitals

Lifeline Hospital

Care Hospital

Imax Multispeciality Hospital

Local transport

Six seaters with fare at Rs 25

BRT depot started two years back but frequency of buses in less

Water crisis

Waters tanker supply to all 200 residential societies

Average billing per month per society: Rs 5 lakh and above per month

Annual water tanker economy: Rs100 crores

Citizen speak

Wagholi needs urgent attention from government and citizens of India. Garbage burning is a crime and must be dealt with stringently as per the law.

Harcharanjeet Butalia, a resident of Green Groves and member of Wagholi Housing Societies Association

Wagholi is crying for a holistic development and tax paying residents must not suffer at any cost. There is need to overhaul the entire civic infrastructure of Wagholi and make it a livable place for thousands of citizens.

Chetan Pagar