Fadnavis takes a dig at Shiv Sena during Pune visit

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “If our friends won’t support Prime Minister Modi, in the next Lok Sabha poll, then our party followers will send candidate to Delhi, who will support Modi. It does not matter whoever comes along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Fadnavis was addressing party workers in Nigdi at Madan Lal Dhingra Ground on Saturday. The BJP unit has made all arrangements to show power performance in the Maval and Shirur constituency of Shiv Sena in which, chief minister was addressing.

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that his party will go solo in the next polls. On the backdrop of this Fadnavis also warned Shiv Sena during the event.

“We will take along those who come with us and leave aside those who do not want to come. I have worked for four years only and they have worked for 15 years but I have given better governance so I am sure we will win,” said, Fadnavis.

During the event Fadnavis also assured to solve the illegal construction problems within stipulated time which the Pimpri-Chinchwad city has been facing problem.

While addressing the rally, BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve, said, “We have initiated an enquiry against former minister Ajit Pawar and state government has submitted an affidavit in front of Nagpur bench of high court, so at any time police will arrest him.”

Raosaheb Danve BJP state president, Chandrakant Dada Patil revenue minister, MP Amar Sable, MLA Laxman Jagtap, MLA Mahesh Landge, Bala Bhegade and PCMC mayor Rahul Jadhav were present during the event.

CM inaugurates homeopathy hospital

Homeopathy which mainly is seen critically was applauded by many notes politicians and general public in an inaugural function of India’s first privately run homeopathy hospital which is claimed as the largest hospital to have 100 beds.

No homeopathy hospital in India which is privately run has these many beds and it is an achievement that starting from four beds we have reached a good 100 beds of hospital today, said dr amar singh Nikam, owner of tge hospital which is based in pcmc’s late Pimple road.

The hospital was inaugurated by chief minister Devendra fadnavis who addressing to the public said, “soon homeopathy wellness centres too will be started under the pm modi’s ayushman scheme that was rolled out recently.”

He also launched the two books written by dr Nikam titled--homeopathy in critical cardiac diseases and homeopathic ka vhave.

At the inaugural function of the 100 bedded hospital, Nikam demanded that homeopath doctors be given the due credibility and respect they deserve and they should not be harassed for using the prefix ‘dr’.

He also revealed that soon there will be a cancer research centre which he aims to start where homeopathy as medicine will be used for those whom other pathies failed to treat.

The function saw dignitaries like layman Jagtap, Mahendranath Landry, from Uttar Pradesh, Prasad lal, Gautam chabukswar and Dr Dy Patil.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 15:14 IST