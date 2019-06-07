Failed HSC students and their parents blame board for poor results 

Pune: Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) students and their parents met BK Dahiphale, Pune divisional secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) over the issue of students who failed in the exams. At least 100 protestors had a two-hour meeting with Dahiphale.

After the Class 12 results were declared, many students have applied to the Pune division office of MSBSHSE for rechecking and getting photo copies of their answer sheets. The HSC board has received 3,886 applications from students with majority of them from the Science stream.

“We are sure that something has gone wrong while checking papers of our students. Students who have cracked JEE Mains exams got failed in HSC. During our last meeting with Dahiphale, he had assured to give photo copy of answer sheets, but we had to visit his office again today after not getting the answer sheets. Today at least 130 students received their answer sheet photo copies. We have demanded the board to declare the result of rechecking before June 8 of those students who are qualified for JEE Advance,” said Ram Lendewad, whose brother failed in the HSC exam.

For rechecking of marks, a student has to pay Rs 50, and Rs 400 for re-evaluation of one subject. June 7 is the deadline for applying for rechecking and the state board plans to give re-evaluation result by June 15.

Dahiphale said, “Every year after the results are declared students apply for rechecking and revaluation of subjects, and it is not new for us. The number we received this year is same as last year.”

