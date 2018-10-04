Failed robbery attempt at Yerawada ATM

An unidentified man attempted to break open a Canara bank automated teller machine (ATM) at Chitra chowk in Yerawada, which contained ₹10 lakh, in the evening hours on Tuesday. The miscreant, who attempted to steal the money from the ATM, also damaged the monitor installed in the ATM kiosk, causing a loss of ₹5 lakh to the bank.

Assistant police inspector SV Bobade of the Yerawada police station, who isinvestigating the case, said, “After being alerted about the incident, we rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and we will catch him soon.”

Police informed that with the help of a fingerprint expert and a dog squad, they will try to identify the accused. The robbery attempt took place at a Canara bank ATM placed near the vegetable market in Yerawada, police officials said. According to the preliminary investigation, police claim that the robbery attempt took place around 6.30 pm.

A complaint has been logged by Pramod Adhav, 42, who works with Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd, a cash management company based in Pune. According to Adhav, “An unidentified man managed to destroy the ATM set up and put the machine out of order by breaking it. He could not, however, succeed in breaking open the cash box.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:38 IST