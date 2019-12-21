e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Pune News / Family booked for harassing daughter-in-law in Talegaon Dabhade

Family booked for harassing daughter-in-law in Talegaon Dabhade

pune Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday booked four members of a family for harassing their daughter-in-law.

The victim, her husband and the father-in-law are doctors.The accused have been identified as Dr Rohit Dilip Bhoge, the husband; Dr Dilip Bhoge, father-in-law and Neelambari Salvi, sister-in-law.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the mental and physical harassment occurred at Talegaon Dabhade where the family lives.

top news
Bhim Army chief sent to 14-day judicial custody over Citizenship Act protests in Delhi
Bhim Army chief sent to 14-day judicial custody over Citizenship Act protests in Delhi
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law
BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News