Family booked for harassing daughter-in-law in Talegaon Dabhade

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:25 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday booked four members of a family for harassing their daughter-in-law.

The victim, her husband and the father-in-law are doctors.The accused have been identified as Dr Rohit Dilip Bhoge, the husband; Dr Dilip Bhoge, father-in-law and Neelambari Salvi, sister-in-law.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the mental and physical harassment occurred at Talegaon Dabhade where the family lives.