Family feud drives Maharashtra minor to kill 17-year-old girl accused of murder

A teenager was apprehended by the Baramati police for the murder of a 17-year-old girl, who was accused of killing his grandfather. The two were found to be distant paternal relatives.

The girl was attacked by the boy near Sanskrutik Bhawan in Baramati on Monday at 8:30pm. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital. The teen girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday at 8pm. She had sustained injuries on her face and head in the attack.

“We found the harvester (cutter) used in the case lying at the spot. We have the CCTV footage and a dying declaration from the girl that incriminates the boy. However, eye-witnesses are not forthcoming or willing. We traced the call records and found him within hours,” said senior police inspector Audumber Patil of Baramati police station.

The deceased girl was one of the 21 accused in the murder of Krishna Jadhav, who ran a known gambling operation in Baramati. On November 5, 2018, he was killed with blades by motorcycle-borne assailants outside a hospital in Baramati.

The Pune rural police crime branch had arrested a man named Ganesh More in the last week of November 2018 in relation to Jadhav’s murder. His arrest led to eventual identification of 21 accused, including the deceased girl and three other juveniles, in the case. With 17 of them in jail, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca), which has strict provisions against bail, was invoked against them. However, the teenage girl was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after spending two months in the observation home.

“We had written to the court to not grant her bail owing to a threat to her life. However, she was granted bail within two months. She was asked to not leave Hadapsar, but she had to go back to her father’s house in Baramati as she had no source of income,” said deputy superintendent of police Narayan Shirgaonkar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Baramati division.

Subsequently, a case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the IPC against the minor boy was turned into a case under Section 302 (murder). The complaint was filed by 51-year-old father of the girl.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 09:17 IST