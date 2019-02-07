Father Schoch Memorial Hockey: St Ursula play out a dull draw with Moze Prashala

The forwards from Genba Sopanrao Moze Prashala and St Ursula High School had a day to forget as they failed to score a single goal in the 40 minutes match ended in a stalemate in the under 13 category of Father Schoch Memorial Hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Poligras Stadium on Tuesday.

In total, six scoring chances (three each) were missed during the complete tournament.

The best chance of the match came for Moze Prashala in the 35th minute when Lakshya Malke controlled the ball from the centre line and passed it to Om Dalimbe on to the left side of D zone (The semicircular area around the goal. In order to score a goal, an attacker must shoot from within this area, or the ball must come off a defender’s stick within this area).

Dalimbe gave a short pass to Piyush Gavit but he could not manage to hit towards the net.

“I feel the forward players need to improve a lot. Today they missed many chances. In last few minutes we were close enough to score but the player in front of net failed to collect the ball,” said Gulabrao Unde, Physcial training teacher, Genba Sopanrao Moze Prashala.

For St Ursula, failing to connect the ball on most of the occasion did damage as they bow out of the tournament with one win, loss and a draw in league matches.

“We need to work on all the aspects of the game. Fitness is also something on which we need to work. The boys were passing well but failed to score a goal,” said Sachin Vavale, Physical training teacher, St Ursula High School.

Moze Prashala who won one and drew two matches helped themelves to qualify from semi-final.

Moze Parshala will face St Joseph High School in the semi-final on Thursday.

Loyola High School and Lokseva Pratishthan were the other two teams qualified for semi finals.

In the under-15 category, St Joseph High School will face Loyola High School in the first semi final and in the second semifinal Pune Police Public School to clash against SNBP High School.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:13 IST