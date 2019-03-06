FC Pune City’s disarray fails to dampen footballing faithful in the city

Pune FC Pune City may be in a financial rut at the moment, but their fans - hardcore football fanatics in the city - are confident that the Maratha Stallions will overcome the odds to fly the orange flag in Season 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL). Akshay Amritanshu, of the Orange Army, the club’s official supporters’ club, says, “We trust our management. As of now, our only focus lies on backing our team for the Super Cup.”

Ameet Deosthale, a fellow Orange Army member threw light on the wonderful things the club has done to give younger players the opportunity to flourish on the highest level. “The club has always done whatever it can to promote football at the grassroots and to give youngsters the opportunity to flourish. I don’t think a few minor problems will cause any long-term effects. In my opinion, immense young talent is waiting to hit the pitch and we will see a lot more of it in the coming ISL seasons.”

India striker Robin Singh describing his first season and the impact FCPC has had on football in the city, said, “What goes on in the office has never affected us because we have never been involved with it. We’ve come in each day wanting to be as professional as we can. I’ll surely be coming back for the Super Cup as I want to keep playing as many games as I can. Having an ISL club is important as the league wants football to go to every state and I can see how passionately the fans have backed the team throughout the five years.”

On the other hand, Sushil Joseph, head coach of FinIQ, says, “Yes I am aware that the financial condition is dire and I don’t know what will happen. I believe the junior teams will now be playing in Mumbai, so that’s another bad thing. As football clubs what we can do is spread the word and do everything we can to keep everybody involved with the sport and I’m still praying that something good comes out of this and we have an ISL club to back for many years to come.”

