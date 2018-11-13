Fight for road enters eighth year for Mohammadwadi residents in Pune

Despite two years of sustained struggle, ten thousand residents of Mohammadwadi are awaiting the construction of the approach road in absence of Pune municipal corporation (PMC) road department ‘s refusal to complete paper work. The residents have drawn the attention of Central bureau of investigation (CBI) and State crime investigation department (CID), towards the issue seeking arrest of top officials of PMC incharge for the road. The residents mostly belong to Raheja vista co-operative housing society, Ganga kngston , Gemini residential society and Imperial towers.

The Right to Information (RTI) queries filed during the past two years have been denied by the PMC despite complaints to the central and state government. Daljit Goraya secretary, Ganga kingston said that the PMC has collected taxes worth crores of rupees from the area but have not done anything concrete for the road construction for the past eight years.

“ The PMC roads department including the surveyor and building permission department led by the senior engineers are the main culprits who deserve to be jailed. A lady has suffered from miscarriage while scores of senior citizens, elderly women, patients and school children are suffering from worst ordeal of their life. The PMC officials responsible for road construction in our area are working in partnership with the road mafia and they need to be probed by the CBI and CID ,” said Goraya. Goraya has also complained to the CBI director and State CID chief seeking investigation and arrest of PMC officials in the case.

The area residents had also conducted an inspection of PMC records and to their consternation found that the PMC had not completed any formalities related to land acquisition despite knowing that the road was on a private land. The citizens in her complaint to the Chief minister’s office alleged that corruption was mainstay of buildings permission department which did not complete the road construction formalities and all its activities were towards denying the area residents their road. The road department officials also retorted the citizens for sharing their plight with the media.

Rutuja Pawar, another resident said that state’s women commission and police have been informed about the PMC lethargy and the active role being played by the PMC officials from all the concerned department not to move the file of road construction which was a ploy to help the road mafia.

Mayor Mukta Tilak said that she will look into the issue and promised action against those found involved in dereliction of duty. The road department and building permission department supervisory officers refused to comment over the issue and the allegations made against them.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 14:56 IST