Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Fire breaks out at furniture shop at Karve road, no casualties

Fire breaks out at furniture shop at Karve road, no casualties

pune Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A fire broke out at the Royal Classic furniture store located on Karve road on Thursday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the central fire brigade officials, the furniture store that doubled as a storage building caught fire at around 2.30pm and smoke and flames were reported from the incident spot.

Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, PMC, said, “Three fire tenders and one water tanker were rushed to the spot to control the fire. The fire continued for over two hours and firemen battled to stop the spread of flames due to presence of wood furniture inside the store.”

“No one was injured and no casualties were reported in the incident,” said Ranpise.

The reason for the fire is not known and the damage will be calculated after panchanama by the administration, said Ranpise.

