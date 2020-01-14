Fire breaks out in automobile spare parts shop

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:52 IST

An automobile shop located in Swargate was gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning.

The store in question is Deepak Automobiles, located in Ekbote colony near Swargate. The fire broke out around 7.45 am and the fire brigade came in at 7.58 pm. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes by fire tenders.

“It was a minor fire. The only thing that caused trouble was the oil and grease. Else, the fire was doused in 15 minutes,” said an official at central fire station, Pune.

The estimate of the damage caused in the fire is yet to be gauged.