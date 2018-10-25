Fire at Chinchwad slum, two dead

Two persons died after a fire broke out in Dalvinagar slums in Chinchwad on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been as Shankar Tatoba Kshirsagar (38), a resident of Dalvinagar and Pradeep Prakash Mote (38), a resident of Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad. According to fire brigade officials, the incident took place around 4 am on Thursday morning. The fire started in the tenement belonging to Shankar leading to an explosion of a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. Both the deceased, who were in the same house at the time of the incident, sustained serious injuries. The fire spread to a nearby area and gutted five other tenements, officials said.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

Both the deceased were alive when taken to the hospital, but died while undergoing medical treatment. A case related to negligence leading to the fire accident has been lodged in the incident.

