First merit list of FYJC bifocal streams to be released today

The first merit list of the first year junior college (FYJC) bifocal subject will be displayed at 6 pm, today.

Students who have filled part 1 and part 2 forms under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their names on the list. The online admission process will be carried out on June 26 and 27, for the students whose names appear on the list.

Whereas the first general merit list will be declared at 6pm on July 6.

The CAP panel finalised the admission schedule after the state Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results were declared online on June 8.

While the second merit list will be declared on July 15, the third merit list will be out on July 23 and the fourth and the final merit list will be declared on July 31. Classes will start in all junior colleges once they have filled 70 per cent seats.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 16:40 IST