Five girls rescued from prostitution racket in Pune

Acting on a tip-off received by Bhanupratap Barge, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) crime, a team led by Manisha Zende, police inspector of the social security cell, rescued five girls from a prostitution racket at Trishul lodge in Fursungi, on February 21.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the lodge owner Mohan Shekhar Shetty and agent Torikul Sirajuddin Dhalu, who hails from Bengal.They have been charged with offences under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Of the girls rescued, two are from Mumbai, two hail from West Bengal and one is a Bangladeshi national.

The rescued women have been rehabilitated to a shelter in Mundhwa.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:42 IST