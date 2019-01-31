Five minors apprehended for terrorising people in Janata Vasahat, Pune

Five minors were apprehended for terrorising people in Janata Vasahat area during an attack that resulted from aggression between two men.

A gang of around nine people, most of them minors, entered Janata Vasahat area around 9:30 pm on Monday with sickles and blades. Their target was a man identified as Amar Gaikwad, in his early twenties and a resident of Janata Vasahat, Pune, according to PSI Daphal. Gaikwad had got into a fight with one of the five apprehended minors after they stared down at the each other in December 2018. While Gaikwad ran away, a bystander, Vishal Bhosale, 24, a resident of Parvati and the complainant in the case, was injured in the attack. Mahendra Rajendra Navale, 21, a resident of Parvati Darshan and Akshay Dattatray Kurdhonkar, 20, a resident of Maharshinagar were also injured as sickles landed on their backs and shoulders.

"We have apprehended five minors. One of them has a previous criminal case against him. They are telling us that there were four others with them. Of the other four, two maybe juveniles as well. They are all 16-17 year olds and keep company with criminals," said police sub inspector AG Daphal of Dattawadi police station.

The minors were produced in Juveile Justice Board in Yerawada. A case under Sections 324, 143, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Dattawadi police station against nine people.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 16:27 IST