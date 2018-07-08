Five youth arrested for shooting at Yerwada jailor

The Yerawada police have arrested five youth, for shooting at jailor Mohan Patil, within 24 hours of the incident.

The youth have been booked under relevant sections of attempt to murder and conspiracy in attempting to kill a government official by the police.

One of the assailants had served a term in the prison in connection with a criminal case where he had to face strict disciplinarian attitude of Patil after which he decided to teach him a lesson and plotted along with other suspects to kill him.

The arrested youth have been identified as Nilesh Sambhaji Wadkar, 34, a resident of Janta Vasahat; Sudarshan Sambhaji Rakshe, a resident of Alandi road; Omkar Chandraktn Benuse, 19, a resident of Janta Vasahat; Rushikesh Rajesh Chavan, 19, a resident of Jai Bhavaninagar in Janta Vasahat and Kunal Kanade,19.

Rajkumar Waghchavare, senior police inspector and incharge of Yerawada police station, who is investigating the case, said that Nilesh had been in jail in connection with a murder case and had to face Patil’s strict discipline, which had angered him.

“He wanted to teach Patil a lesson. Accordingly, he planned the murder of the jailor, but was unsuccessful. We have arrested all the suspects in the case so far and investigations are on to recover the weapon and other details from them,” he said.

Patil, who is posted at the Yerwada Central Jail, had a narrow escape when two unidentified motorcycle-borne youth opened fire at him near the main gate of the prison on Friday morning. The bullet missed the officer.

Patil is a resident of the jail officers’ quarters, located near the prison. He was walking towards the prison main gate for jail opening duty when two persons on a bike intercepted him at around 6.15 am.

One of the duo fired at him, but Patil swiftly moved away. The jailor then threw the umbrella, he was carrying, at the assailants and they fled from the spot.